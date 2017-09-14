MDE releases ACT scores for 2017 graduates

Which South Mississippi students did the best on the ACT test in 2017? That title goes to the students at Pass Christian High School.

They averaged a score of 21.4 on the English, math, reading, and science evaluations. Pass Christian’s score was more than three points higher than the state average. Only the Mississippi School for Math and Science and Oxford public schools had a higher ACT average.

As you know, colleges use ACT scores to help determine who can enroll in their institutions.

“ACT scores among graduates are rising as more students take advantage of advanced coursework opportunities. Also, testing students in their junior year helps teachers identify students who need further support to help them achieve higher scores before they graduate,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.

On the coast, Ocean Springs students averaged 21.0 on the ACT. Long Beach students had a 20.8 average. Gulfport’s average was 20.6. Pearl River County students earned a 20.2 on the ACT. Biloxi, Jackson County, and Hancock County students who took the college entrance exam averaged 20.1.

Follow this link to see a school by school breakdown: http://reports.mde.k12.ms.us/report1/r2016-17.aspx

Full list of 2017 ACT scores at coast schools:

Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District: 19.5

Biloxi Public Schools: 20.1

George County School District: 19.1

Greene School District: 16.4

Gulfport School District: 20.6

Hancock County School District: 20.1

Harrison County School District: 19.9

Jackson County School District: 20.1

Long Beach School District: 20.8

Moss Point School District: 16.8

Ocean Springs School District: 21.0

Pascagoula-Gautier School District: 18.5

Pass Christian School District: 21.4

Pearl River County School District: 20.2

Picayune School District: 18.8

Poplarville School District: 19.6

Stone County School District: 18.6

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.