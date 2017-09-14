Man-eating plant classic at Biloxi Little Theatre

Little Shop of Horrors through September 17 at Biloxi Little Theatre. (Photo source: WLOX)

Little Shop of Horrors opened off Broadway in 1982 and was turned into a movie in 1986. The show has become a cult classic and Biloxi Little Theatre presents its version of the rock musical through September 17, 2017.

The setting for the play is a flower shop and at the center of the story are shop assistant Seymour, played by Logan Haliburton, and an unusual plant. But, the plant isn't Seymour's only interest.

The shy and awkward Seymour has a crush on his co-worker, Audrey, played by Courtney Harris. Harris says her character is sometimes too sweet for her own good. Haliburton says his character is a hopeless romantic who needs a boost in life.

"She loves too much and always gives people the benefit of the doubt. She's always looking for something more than skid row, always looking for the joy in life," said Haliburton.

But while romance is blooming, the plant is not - until Seymour discovers what makes it grow. As it turns out, the plant only feeds on human blood and flesh. Stage veteran Bobby Steele takes on the role of "the Voice" for the growing plant for the fourth time.

Steele says the opportunity brought him out of his theatre retirement.

"This is a role I've been playing since 1988. The plant needs a voice; and that's my job," he said.

Sinister side bars and characters help keep the plant alive; including the dentist, played by Sean Maurer. There are plenty of twists and turns in the comedy rock musical; a show that has kept audiences entertained for more than three decades.

Another stage veteran, Ben Wimberly, recreates his role for the fourth time as well, playing Mr. Mushnik - the grumpy owner of Mushnik's Flower Shop.

Little Shop of Horrors runs through September 17 at Biloxi Little Theatre. Visit www.4blt.org for tickets.

