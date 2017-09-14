NHR Blueprint Foundation offering free nutrition workshop

In the spirit of emphasizing "the pursuit of entrepreneurship", the NHR Blueprint Foundation is hosting its last Five Star Entrepreneurship Series panel of the year.

On Oct. 7, women, senior ladies, and teen girls are invited to learn about fitness and nutrition from Yolanda Wilson; a registered nurse turned international zumba and fitness nutrition specialist.

Participants will not only learn about Yolanda's journey to a healthy life, but they will also be treated to a zumba class. The event will be held at the Handsboro Community Center, located at 1890 Switzer Rd. at 3 p.m.

The session is free to attend but registration is required. To sign up, email info@nhrblueprint.com or call 601-519-0688.

