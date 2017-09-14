Moss Point PD could soon move into new home

Moss Point’s mayor believes patrolmen should move into the city’s new police headquarters by the middle of next month. (Photo Source: WLOX News)

Moss Point’s mayor believes patrolmen should move into the city’s new police headquarters by the middle of next month. Mario King said the city has Ingalls shipyard and other community leaders to thank for that.

King tells WLOX News Now finishing the new police station is “back on track.” In the last several weeks, city leaders reached out to community partners. They looked for any donations that could help furnish the police department’s new home. Ingalls provided phones, a critical need to complete the public safety complex.

The state of the police department’s new headquarters became an issue in August when King told aldermen funding to finish the building had dried up. That came as a surprise to many in the city, because just a few months earlier, former mayor Billy Broomfield held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the building’s completion.

However, Moss Point police officers never moved into the complex. King said it was because it couldn’t be occupied yet. The new mayor announced the work that still needed to be finished ranged from painting to installing telecommunication wiring. He told aldermen Moss Point also needed to purchase furniture, which wasn't included in the original budgeting.

"We need to look at what we already have, what we can salvage," King said last month.

The newly elected mayor told aldermen at their August meeting Moss Point owed the contractor more than $56,000 in back pay for May and June. He warned city leaders they needed to tap into new resources to complete the station. At that time, King put the price tag “at anywhere from $600,000 to maybe even $1 million."

Now that city leaders have done some legwork and tapped into resources around the community, King is confident Moss Point’s police officers will move into their new headquarters before Oct. 15.

In 2015, Moss Point leaders said the new police department building would cost about $4.5 million.

