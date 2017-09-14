Gulfport Masonic lodge hosting marrow donor registry

On March 5, 2016, 13-year-old Zaylen Williams was full of hope. Not because he had a big game coming up at school, and not because he won first place in a contest.

It was because hundreds of people showed up to Edgewater Mall to find out if they could possibly be a bone marrow match. The Gulfport teen was diagnosed with aplastic anemia in 2015. Despite braving multiple transfusions and trips to the hospital, a bone marrow transplant is his only option.

Now 14, Zaylen is once again turning to the community for help. Rectitude Lodge in Gulfport is hosting a marrow donor registry drive on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

According to BeTheMatch.org, patients are most likely to match someone with shared ancestry. Because African American patients have the lowest odds of finding a match, African American donors are desperately needed to help save lives.

The lodge is located at 1905 32nd Ave. For questions or additional information, email rharris@nmdp.org, or call 205-552-9371.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.