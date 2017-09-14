Gulfport Masonic lodge hosting marrow donor registry

In Biloxi, plans are in the works for a Hurricane Harvey relief effort to help people recently flooded out of their homes, called "Homeless Helping Homeless."More >>
A big leadership change with the Armed Forces Retirement Home may eventually affect the Gulfport campus.
The chief of the Kiln Volunteer Fire Department and his wife are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the department over a two-year period.
Moss Point's mayor believes patrolmen should move into the city's new police headquarters by the middle of next month. Mario King said the city has Ingalls shipyard and other community leaders to thank for that.
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.
President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
ESPN reports 20-year-old Wright and his 22-year-old brother, former Indiana wide receiver Camion Patrick, have been charged with one count of criminal homicide in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Caleb Thomas Radford on July 25. Radford was found stabbed multiple times on a street in Louisville, TN.
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.
