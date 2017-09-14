South Mississippians audition for American Idol in NOLA

American Idol hopefuls descended upon Crescent City Thursday morning.

The registration line took up multiple blocks as hundreds of auctioneers showed up for their shot at the big time. There were singers from Illinois, Texas, Florida - and everywhere in between - including some talent from South Mississippi.

Biloxi High School senior Cali Mitchell came to the auditions prepared with Kelly Clarkson song, and hope for a chance to wow the judges.

"It's almost surreal that this could actually be happening. I know there's thousands of people, but I'm one of them that could have a chance and it's crazy to think about," said Mitchell, who credits her family with the inspiration behind her performance.

Other South Mississippians in line also say their families are the reason they're auditioning.

Shoutout to these S MS folks auditioning for #AmericanIdol: Parker Peterson, Michael Fairley #breakaleg pic.twitter.com/AqWXsJO132 — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) September 14, 2017

"My family has been pressuring me for years to try it so I figured I'd give it a shot," said Kiln native, Andrea Faye.

Parker Peterson drove all the way from his hometown of Gautier to audition.

"My grandmother wanted to take me and she was like, 'You might get in, might not but we're gonna have a good time,'" said Peterson.

For Allie Smith of Biloxi, performing on American Idol has been a lifelong dream.

"I've been watching since season one. It's been my favorite show ever, and I've been singing since I could talk, so it made sense," said Smith.

Shoutout to these S MS folks auditioning for #AmericanIdol: Andrea Faye, Anna Claire Hocutt, Allie Smith, Cali Mitchell! (cont.) #breakaleg pic.twitter.com/r8cMHtAy9L — Jonathan Brannan (@JBrannanWLOX) September 14, 2017

Moss Point native, Michael Fairley, is trying to stay focused on the end goal of getting a golden ticket to Hollywood. When asked if he was nervous, Fairley said, "A little bit, but more than anything, I'm really just excited. I'm stoked for the opportunity, honestly."

As for the results of the auditions, tune in when American Idol makes its ABC premiere in January.

