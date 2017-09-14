Two tropical waves to watch in the Atlantic

They will both likely develop into tropical depressions or tropical storms by this weekend or next week, according to the National Hurricane Center on Thursday.More >>
Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning as it continues to track north/northwest.More >>
The tropics are active with three systems developing all at once. Mercifully, only one of them threatens the U.S. and that is powerful Major Hurricane Irma.More >>
As Hurricane season peaks and there's several active systems developing out there, can you keep up with it all? Here's a quick "how-to" stay updated with the latest by using our WLOX Weather App.More >>
Jose is forecast to become a category two hurricane by this weekend as it continues to move to the northwest, turning north of Puerto Rico by Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.More >>
