Mayor: Upcoming Moss Point School Board elections a 'catastrophe'

Moss Point’s mayor calls the city’s upcoming school board elections “a complete catastrophe.” Mario King says he’s working with the Secretary of State, trying to find a way to postpone the Nov. 7 election.

King tells WLOX News Now the election is so unorganized, “nobody knows what’s going on.”

The board of aldermen recently adopted lines so candidates could qualify for the school board elections. Within three weeks of approving those lines, candidates had to qualify for the city’s first ever school board races.

The qualifying deadline was last Friday.

Two people qualified in district one. Two people qualified for the district five school board seat. But, no one qualified in district three, and nobody at city hall knows what happens without a qualified candidate in the race.

“We have to do it better,” King said.

Lawmakers approved Senate Bill 2463 during the 2017 legislative session. It mandates Moss Point elect school board members. It says elections will be held in districts one, three, and five this November and in districts two and four in November 2018.

King supports the idea of the community selecting the men and women who oversee the Moss Point School District’s policies.

“I’m 100 percent in favor of board members being elected,” King said.

However, he believes now is not the right time to hold school district elections. He said throwing the election together in a hasty manner has been detrimental to the process, because there are too many unknowns and not enough answers.

“This isn’t an efficient way to get this done,” said King.

