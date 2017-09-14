Mayor: Upcoming Moss Point School Board elections a 'catastrophe'

Moss Point’s mayor calls the city’s upcoming school board elections “a complete catastrophe.” Mario King says he’s working with the Secretary of State, trying to find a way to postpone the Nov. 7 election.More >>
Moss Point’s mayor calls the city’s upcoming school board elections “a complete catastrophe.” Mario King says he’s working with the Secretary of State, trying to find a way to postpone the Nov. 7 election.More >>
The chief of the Kiln Volunteer Fire Department and his wife are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the department over a two-year period.More >>
The chief of the Kiln Volunteer Fire Department and his wife are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the department over a two-year period.More >>
We have new information on the deadly train/bus collision in Biloxi earlier this year that killed four people. Unfortunately, you might need a law degree to comprehend the legal moves.More >>
We have new information on the deadly train/bus collision in Biloxi earlier this year that killed four people. Unfortunately, you might need a law degree to comprehend the legal moves.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
The weather in South Mississippi over the past week has been great. What we like to call Chamber of Commerce weather. While we enjoyed the sun, we all watched our neighbors in Florida bare the winds surge and flooding of Hurricane Irma.More >>
The weather in South Mississippi over the past week has been great. What we like to call Chamber of Commerce weather. While we enjoyed the sun, we all watched our neighbors in Florida bare the winds surge and flooding of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
Jason Autry is set to be the first testimony of Thursday in the murder trial of Holly Bobo.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
Selena Gomez says she has received a kidney transplant due to her struggle with lupus.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>
A white Mississippi police officer who was recorded telling a black motorist that he could shoot into the car if the man failed to keep his hands on the steering wheel has been placed on leave.More >>