Fire chief, wife accused of embezzling money from volunteer department

The chief of the Kiln Volunteer Fire Department and his wife are accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the department over a two-year period.

Investigator AJ Gambino, with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, said warrants for Earl James Necaise and Linda Eldridge were signed Monday, and they turned themselves in Tuesday. Both are charged with embezzlement.

Gambino said the couple stole $6,490 from the volunteer fire department.

Eldridge, Gambino said, served as treasurer for the department while her husband was the chief.

