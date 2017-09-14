NOW ON GMM: President Trump to visit FL today

The weather in South Mississippi over the past week has been great. What we like to call Chamber of Commerce weather. While we enjoyed the sun, we all watched our neighbors in Florida bare the winds surge and flooding of Hurricane Irma.More >>
The weather in South Mississippi over the past week has been great. What we like to call Chamber of Commerce weather. While we enjoyed the sun, we all watched our neighbors in Florida bare the winds surge and flooding of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Wednesday was the second Ocean Springs breakfast with the mayor event with Shea Dobson.More >>
Wednesday was the second Ocean Springs breakfast with the mayor event with Shea Dobson.More >>
Progress continues at William Carey University in Hattiesburg months after a tornado ripped through its campus.More >>
Progress continues at William Carey University in Hattiesburg months after a tornado ripped through its campus.More >>
Relief crews in Biloxi are getting ready to head out to Texas to help people hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. Thursday and Friday, teams will drive 10 hours to Rockport, a small town devastated by 130 mph winds.More >>
Relief crews in Biloxi are getting ready to head out to Texas to help people hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. Thursday and Friday, teams will drive 10 hours to Rockport, a small town devastated by 130 mph winds.More >>
Singing River Health System promised to look into complaints about medical care after upset patients ran down a list of complaints at the board of trustees meeting Tuesday.More >>
Singing River Health System promised to look into complaints about medical care after upset patients ran down a list of complaints at the board of trustees meeting Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
Authorities say a student killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
The woman's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
The actor, known for playing mafia heavies, died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.More >>
The actor, known for playing mafia heavies, died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
Empty gas stations, slow traffic, and fender benders were all things you likely saw if you drove down any interstate after evacuating. But one expecting mother had the scare of her life.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.More >>