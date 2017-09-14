NOW ON GMM: President Trump to visit FL today

President Trump plans to travel to Florida today to survey damage from Hurricane Irma. The visit comes as the death toll from Irma continues to climb in the United States with at least 30 dead across three states. We're following the latest developments right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

Our stretch of cooler and drier days has come to an end. Expect higher humidity for today. Our afternoon temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 80s. Meteorologist Wesley Williams has your full forecast on GMM until 7 a.m.

