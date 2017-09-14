Biloxi community fundraising for Harvey homeless relief

Tickets may be purchased at Quality Seafood in Biloxi, or at the Seashore Mission. (Photo source: WLOX)

In Biloxi, plans are in the works for a Hurricane Harvey relief effort to help people recently flooded out of their homes, called "Homeless Helping Homeless."

Board member and volunteer at Seashore Mission Tim Cottrell is assisting members of his community via phone. He says it's a labor of love stemming from the fact that he, too, was once homeless.

"I was homeless over four years ago," said Cottrell. "Through the grace of God and Seashore Mission, that's what led me there,"

Cottrell is employed across the street at Quality Poultry and Seafood, which is planning to donate hundreds of pounds of fish for a fish fry to be held at Seashore Mission later this month.

"We're going to have people from here Quality helping, homeless people will help, too. We can all get in together to do what we can, and get in together to raise money for these homeless individuals of Harvey," he noted.

Quality Seafood owner Jim Gunkle says his company aims to give back and provide a way for the homeless in Biloxi to return to work.

"Our goal is to sell 1,000 plates. We're prepared to donate up to 400 pounds of fish. These guys from Seashore Mission also want to help, so this is how they can," said Gunkle.

The dinner will be held at Seashore Mission on Friday, Sept. 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cottrell added, "We have 1,000 tickets, the plates will be $10 a piece. We'd love to raise $10,000. We set our goals high, but I'm confident we can do it."

Tickets may be purchased at Quality Seafood in Biloxi, or at the Seashore Mission.

