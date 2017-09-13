MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week: Ethan Anderson of St. Martin

A few fans seated above the Green Monster held a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.More >>
St. Martin junior center Ethan Anderson is our MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week.More >>
Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.More >>
Pascagoula Trey Abney had a record-setting performance on Friday in leading the Panthers past Gautier in the annual Singing River Classic. That performance garnered Abney the Domino's High School Football Player of the Week honor.More >>
Ole Miss finished their meeting Tuesday with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. The two day hearing took place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati. The Rebels are charged with 21 total violations, 15 of the Level 1 variety (most serious).More >>
