MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week: Ethan Anderson of St. Martin

After racking up 31 points in each of their first two home games, St. Martin knew they were due for a grind-it-out, old school battle. Friday's contest with Saint Stanislaus was just that, as the Yellow Jackets snuck away with a 9-7 victory won in the trenches.

"There's no doubt they're the key to the game, offensive and defensive line," St. Martin head coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead said. "If you can control the line of scrimmage in a tight game like that, you've got a good shot to pull it out."

"It becomes effectively important," St. Martin junior center Ethan Anderson said. "If we miss one block, that could be the game right there. So we've all gotta act as a unit, make sure everything goes the way it's supposed to for the guys in the backfield to work. We just lead block for them, make sure they get the touchdown."

A 6'6, 297 pound commit to the University of Miami (FL), Brandon Cunningham often - and understandably - steals some of the spotlight from the rest of the St. Martin offensive line. However, Anderson continues to grade out as the Yellow Jacket's top blocker upfront so far this season.

"I can tell you that he always keeps us going when we need that extra drive and stuff," Cunningham said of his teammate. "He's always there, he's that kind of teammate that you can lean on and count on."

"Leadership," Whitehead said of what Anderson brings to the table. "He runs the show from the center position. Obviously (with) every snap, everything revolves around him."

With that kind of praise, it's easy to see why Anderson is our MGCCC High School Lineman of the Week.

"It feels pretty good," Anderson said with a smile. "I don't know what to say. I haven't gotten picked for a lot of things like this, so I'm pretty excited. All it is is really effort playing the offensive line, so that's all I'm really trying to give."

Anderson and the Yellow Jackets enjoy an open date this Friday before beginning district play next week against Gulfport.

