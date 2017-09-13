Shea Dobson opens up dialogue at Breakfast with the Mayor

Wednesday was the second Ocean Springs breakfast with the mayor event with Shea Dobson.More >>
Relief crews in Biloxi are getting ready to head out to Texas to help people hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. Thursday and Friday, teams will drive 10 hours to Rockport, a small town devastated by 130 mph winds.
Singing River Health System promised to look into complaints about medical care after upset patients ran down a list of complaints at the board of trustees meeting Tuesday.
Progress continues at William Carey University in Hattiesburg months after a tornado ripped through its campus.
Natasha Sellers has pleaded guilty to her role in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus. District Attorney Joel Smith said Sellers pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder Monday.
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.
Hurricane Irma destroyed country music star Kenny Chesney's St. John home, and Wrightsville Beach native Kate Hanna was inside while it happened.
Nine witnesses testified during day three of the Holly Bobo murder trial.
A Facebook post showing a white SUV pulling over a car in Tate County has many people alarmed for no reason.
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.
The suspect was arrested eight minutes into his interview because he allegedly ran over a trooper's foot during a traffic stop.
A group of tourists, including eight from southwest Ohio, were trapped on St. Thomas after Hurricane Irma ripped through the area last week.
A group covered the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia campus on Tuesday night one month after violent protests.
Florida resident Greg Darby designed the floating tiki hut and recently started a business building and selling them called "Cruisin' Tikis."
