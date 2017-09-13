WLOX Editorial: Give what you can

The weather in South Mississippi over the past week has been great. What we like to call Chamber of Commerce weather.

While we enjoyed the sun, we all watched our neighbors in Florida bare the winds surge and flooding of Hurricane Irma. As we watched the images of the people fleeing or hunkering down, we certainly can't help but think,"There but for the grace of God go I."

People in South Mississippi know how it feels and we are so glad to see so many here responding. It could have been us this time. But we are fortunate.

Organizations up and down the coast are gathering items to send. People are volunteering, giving money and time, and supplies. The outpouring of support makes us proud to be a part of the South Mississippi community. We invite all to join in and give what you can.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

