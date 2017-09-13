WLOX Editorial: Stopping storm price gougers

The overwhelming response to those in need for both Hurricane Harvey in Texas and now Irma in Florida has been great. People giving of their time, their money, and yes at times their blood, sweat, and tears. But there always seems to be a few who want to take advantage of a bad situation.

There are reports of people paying $80 for two five gallon gas cans.That's without the gas. And $100 dollars a case of water. The complaints are in the thousands.

We are glad to see the Florida Attorney General, Pam Bondi, pursuing price gougers. She is even calling them out on broadcasts. That kind of negative publicity can run price gougers right out of business which is exactly what they deserve.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

