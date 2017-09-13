Second suspect pleads guilty in Tena Broadus murder case

Natasha Sellers has pleaded guilty to her role in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus. District Attorney Joel Smith said Sellers pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder Monday.

Sellers, 43, is the second suspect to plead guilty in the case. Aaron Bobinger pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder earlier this month.

Sellers and Bobinger face up to 20 years in prison for their role in the killing.

The other three suspects in the case, Joshua Peterman, Kari Parker, and Devin Gregory, were indicted for first-degree murder in Dec. 2016. They are scheduled to appear in court in September and October.

Broadus’ remains were discovered near the Biloxi River off Oneal Rd. in Gulfport on Oct. 7, 2015. Investigators said they appeared to be burned.

Sellers testified during her plea hearing that Peterman contacted her the day Broadus was killed and asked to use her vehicle. When she arrived, Sellers testified, Peterman said the vehicle was needed to move a body.

Smith said Sellers told the court the body was loaded into her vehicle, and then she drove her co-defendants to the area where they dumped the body.

Sellers sentencing was set for Feb. 5, 2017.

