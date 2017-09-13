AFSP Mississippi hosting suicide prevention walk Saturday

The annual Out of the Darkness Walk is happening Saturday in Biloxi. (Photo source: Facebook/AFSP Mississippi)

It's estimated that more than 44,000 people in the U.S. take their own lives each year. That's about 121 people each day.

This weekend, the Mississippi Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Gulf Coast Out of the Darkness Walk to help bring those numbers down.

The annual Out of the Darkness Walk is happening Saturday in Biloxi. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Online registration is available until Friday.

The walk is an effort to raise money for suicide prevention. Ten names of registered walkers will be drawn at the end of the walk, and they will each win a prize bag.

Even if you can't walk, you can still donate to the cause. You can also receive updates and share personal stories using #Outofthedarkness on your social media pages.

For more information about the walk, call Teresa Danko at 228-8610-6068.

