Enrollment increases as recovery continues at William Carey

Natasha Sellers has pleaded guilty to her role in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus. District Attorney Joel Smith said Sellers pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder Monday.More >>
Natasha Sellers has pleaded guilty to her role in the 2015 murder of Tena Broadus. District Attorney Joel Smith said Sellers pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder Monday.More >>
It's estimated that more than 44,000 people in the U.S. take their own lives each year. That's about 121 people each day.More >>
It's estimated that more than 44,000 people in the U.S. take their own lives each year. That's about 121 people each day.More >>
The City of Long Beach is leading the way to take up donations to help out victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida.More >>
The City of Long Beach is leading the way to take up donations to help out victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida.More >>
Progress continues at William Carey University in Hattiesburg months after a tornado ripped through its campus.More >>
Progress continues at William Carey University in Hattiesburg months after a tornado ripped through its campus.More >>
Miranda Harrington's evacuation story is complex. She and her husband were in Biloxi for her father-in-law's funeral when they learned Tampa, FL was under a mandatory evacuation.More >>
Miranda Harrington's evacuation story is complex. She and her husband were in Biloxi for her father-in-law's funeral when they learned Tampa, FL was under a mandatory evacuation.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Schools have been placed in lockdown amid reports of shots fired at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
Schools have been placed in lockdown amid reports of shots fired at a Washington high school Wednesday.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.More >>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>
Five people died in a nursing home that lost power because of Hurricane Irma.More >>