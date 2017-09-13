Enrollment increases as recovery continues at William Carey

Progress continues at William Carey University in Hattiesburg months after a tornado ripped through its campus. (Photo source: WLOX)

Construction is coming along nicely at William Carey University and so is student enrollment. In fact, the university has seen a steady increase in enrollment over the past three trimesters since a tornado left significant damage on campus in January.

Almost 4,700 students are signed up for the fall trimester, including students from 46 different countries. That has morale building almost as quickly as the construction going up around the campus.

“I think it's great. I think the students really are just excited to be back and excited to start a new school year, excited for what's coming,” said one student.

“I'm really impressed and really excited enrollment is up, especially after everything that's happened,” said another student.

Construction is slated to be completed on the Hattiesburg campus by next fall. This will include new dorms, a new administration building, and much more.

