NEW ON GMM: 22 deaths in U.S. blamed on Irma

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
NEW THIS MORNING: There have been at least 22 deaths in the United States blamed on Irma. The slow process now begins for rebuilding in Florida. We're following the latest on Good Morning Mississippi.

