NEW ON GMM: 22 deaths in U.S. blamed on Irma

Singing River Health System promised to look into complaints about medical care after upset patients ran down a list of complaints at the board of trustees meeting Tuesday.More >>
It was a reenactment of the Battle of Dong Xoai and was created to honor the only Seabee to win the Medal of Honor, Marvin Shields.More >>
Miranda Harrington's evacuation story is complex. She and her husband were in Biloxi for her father-in-law's funeral when they learned Tampa, FL was under a mandatory evacuation.More >>
Matt Issman has been named acting police chief in Bay St. Louis following the resignation of Darren Freeman. The announcement was made during Tuesday's city council meeting.More >>
There was a very special guest at Vancleave Lower Elementary School today. He was there to promote fitness, but that's not all.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
Police in Italy say an 11-year-old Italian boy and his parents died in a steamy volcanic field near Naples that is popular with tourists.More >>
It's too early to tell whether Jose will affect the U.S. coast next week.More >>
A patient is dead and a suspect is in custody after a violent incident at a New Hampshire hospital that forced a lockdown.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
