SRHS Board of Trustees listens to complaints from patients, former workers

Singing River Health System promised to look into complaints about medical care after upset patients ran down a list of complaints at the board of trustees meeting Tuesday. Members of a group called Jackson County Patient Lives Matter said they've been trying to get their concerns before the board for some time.

The room was full and the concerns are disturbing.

"My husband, James, just recently went through your emergency room. He got his arm cut down to the bone. They cut his main arteries and two tendons. He laid there with a tourniquet around his arm for over an hour waiting on Dr. Magee to arrive to have the surgery. With no pain medicine, nothing. His arm turned black," said one woman to the board.

"When you pick a new CEO, do not pick him in-house," one man suggested.

One after one, SRHS patients took turns telling stories about what they called poor care and unclean conditions.

"I posted a thing saying they are letting my daughter die. I texted my husband within five minutes of her coding.Come hurry they are letting her die," another woman said.

Others complained about the dismissal of Dr. Terry Millette, a neurologist Singing River severed ties with last year.

"I'm still suffering because of the daily migraines that have been under control for 20 years, and the decisions of this board have brought me to this," said a former patient of Millette.

Board members told the crowd they wanted to know how the health system could do better and pledged to continue listening. Singing River Health officials said the patient concerns will bring action.

"This will be a quarterly occurrence. In addition, our trustees are available in there business meeting every month. That's the last Wednesday of every month," said SRHS spokeswoman Georgia Storey.

Singing River officials also shared handouts with ways patients can lodge complaints in the future.

