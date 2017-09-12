Hurricane Abney of Pascagoula is the Domino's High School Player of the Week

Pascagoula head coach Lewis Sims compared the rushing performance of Panthers senior running back Trey Abney to a hurricane. He blew past the Gautier Gators for 355 yards a 4 touchdowns, propelling the Panthers past the Gators 40-21 in the annual Singing River Classic.

Coach Sims has a history of developing outstanding running backs at Pascagoula and the 5-foot-8, 160 pound Abney is the latest.

Abney surpassed the previous Pascagoula single game rushing record by 24 yards set by Treg Thomas in 1993.

Abney's stellar performance earns him the Domino's Player of the Week for Week 4 and he says he reached the rushing mark due to a number of factors.

"First of all God, "said Abney. "Second all of my O-line. I couldn't do it without them."

Since breaking a record that stood 24 years...what was Abney's reaction?

Abney said, "I was speechless at first. I had to think about it overnight. From Friday. I'm still thinking about it. I'm really blessed.

Abney started off the season in a little slump, but after 4 games, including 2 wins, Abney has caught on.

Coach Sims said, "He struggled early being able to understand actually what we were asking him to do. But he trusted his linemen, he trusted his coaches and he trusted himself and you can see the hard work and the dedication that he put in came to fruition Friday night. Kind of like all these hurricanes spinning around. It was the perfect storm."

Hurricane Abney is set to make landfall in Lyman on September 22, when the Panthers open Region 4-6A play facing the Harrison Central Red Rebels.

