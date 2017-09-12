PSC: Kemper settlement hearing set for Dec. 4

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has set a Dec. 4 date for a settlement hearing involving Mississippi Power's Kemper County natural gas plant.

Both sides are trying to reach an agreement on how to pay for assets of Kemper that are now in service. Mississippi Power says its proposal would not raise customer rates to pay for the plant.

Mississippi Power issued this statement Tuesday:

Mississippi Power looks forward to presenting the facts of the settlement agreement the company reached with several parties on the costs of the Kemper County energy facility. The company previously filed the proposed settlement with the Mississippi Public Service Commission on Aug. 21.

The agreement proposed by the company and agreed to by several other parties would not raise customers’ rates to pay for the costs of the new natural gas plant in Kemper County which has been providing customers with electricity for more than three years. Southern Company and Mississippi Power have shielded customers and kept rates stable by paying more than $6 billion for the costs associated with the gasification portion of the project.

The agreement fully complies with the Commission’s directives to settle the Kemper issue – including no rate increase to customers. Mississippi Power’s settlement agreement includes:

The removal of risk to our customers for the gasifier and related assets.

No rate increase to customers.

Operation of Kemper as a natural gas facility.

We believe the facts contained in the company’s filing demonstrate that Mississippi Power is operating in the best interest of customers and what is required to ensure the company’s financial stability.