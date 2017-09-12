Exercise helps the body and mind

Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
Days spent sitting for hours may increase your risk for an early death no matter how much you exercise, researchers say.More >>
Obese people face an increased risk of heart disease, even if they are free of conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, a large new study suggests.More >>
Been looking for a reason to turn down your child's pleas for a pet Guinea pig? Dutch researchers say the rodents may carry germs tied to serious pneumonia.More >>
Football remains America's favorite professional sport, even though a majority of fans admit they're concerned about brain injuries to players, according to a new survey.More >>
Breast cancer patients who take opioid painkillers are more likely to discontinue an important hormone treatment that helps ensure their survival, researchers report.More >>
Obese people face an increased risk of heart disease, even if they are free of conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, a large new study suggests.More >>
Living near a park can help reduce asthma symptoms among children who live in cities, researchers say.More >>
Been looking for a reason to turn down your child's pleas for a pet Guinea pig? Dutch researchers say the rodents may carry germs tied to serious pneumonia.More >>
