Matt Issman named acting police chief in Bay St. Louis

Detective Sgt. Matt Issman has been named acting police chief in Bay St. Louis following the resignation of Darren Freeman. Freeman’s last day was Tuesday. The announcement was made during Tuesday's city council meeting.

We’re told Issman was retired and was working for the police department part-time. The search for a permanent chief is ongoing.

Mayor Mike Favre said a video that reportedly shows Freeman restraining a handcuffed suspect during a drug bust in May led to the chief’s sudden resignation. Favre said though the video was recorded months ago, he only saw it 10 days ago.

On Monday, Freeman told WLOX News Now he met with Favre, and the two mutually decided it was time for a change of leadership at the department. At that time, we did not ask Freeman about the video.

Freeman was named interim chief in January and was selected as the permanent police chief in July.

Issman will be the city's third top lawman in the past year following the suicide of former chief Mike DeNardo.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.