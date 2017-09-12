I-10 eastbound backed up for miles in Jackson Co.

An accident at the Franklin Creek Rd. exit has both eastbound lanes shut down. (Photo source: MDOT)

Eastbound traffic on I-10 has been heavy most of the day, and it got worse in Jackson County after an accident at the Franklin Creek Rd. exit shut down both eastbound lanes.

One lane near the crash has reopened, but traffic is still backed up for about six miles.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and SUV, and at least one person was air lifted from the scene in critically condition.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.