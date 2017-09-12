Eastbound traffic flowing on I-10

Traffic is flowing on I-10 eastbound after a crash shut down both eastbound lanes earlier in the day (Photo source: MDOT)

Eastbound traffic on I-10 has been heavy most of the day, and it got worse in Jackson County after an accident at the Franklin Creek Rd. exit shut down both eastbound lanes. Now, both lanes are open and traffic is flowing freely again.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and SUV. Non-life threatening injuries were reported.

