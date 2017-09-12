Crash shuts down I-10 eastbound near AL state

An accident at the Franklin Creek Rd. exit has both eastbound lanes shut down. (Photo source: MDOT)

Eastbound traffic on I-10 has been heavy most of the day, and it’s about to get worse in Jackson County. An accident at the Franklin Creek Rd. exit has both eastbound lanes shut down.

Right now, traffic is back up for miles.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the crash involves an 18-wheeler and SUV.

At least one person is critically injured, Elkins said, and the interstate is shut down so a medical transport helicopter can land.

