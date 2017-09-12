Robbery suspect arrested after leaving bank in taxicab

Eastbound traffic on I-10 has been heavy most of the day, and it’s about to get worse in Jackson County. An accident at the Franklin Creek Rd. exit has both eastbound lanes shut down.More >>
Eastbound traffic on I-10 has been heavy most of the day, and it’s about to get worse in Jackson County. An accident at the Franklin Creek Rd. exit has both eastbound lanes shut down.More >>
Attorney Harvey Barton says he’s taking the case of Singing River Health System’s failed pension plan to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Attorney Harvey Barton says he’s taking the case of Singing River Health System’s failed pension plan to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
A suspected bank robber is under arrest after a taxi driver told police where they dropped her off in St. Martin.More >>
A suspected bank robber is under arrest after a taxi driver told police where they dropped her off in St. Martin.More >>
Simulated sounds of battle will be heard around The Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Base officials said the sounds are no cause for alarm.More >>
Simulated sounds of battle will be heard around The Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Base officials said the sounds are no cause for alarm.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
A hospital in New Hampshire has been evacuated amid an active shooter report.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with a can of beer. Horry County Police released dash camera video of officers stopping John Gardner as he drove the riding lawnmower down a two-lane road on Friday, August 25 at about 8:40 p.m.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
That crime scene tape is something people living in the area say they never would have expected to see in their normally quiet town.More >>
Will we ever be forced to bring back the draft? It’s something all families should be talking about because more military leaders say if we go to war, it's highly likely we would have to reinstate the draft to respond.More >>
Will we ever be forced to bring back the draft? It’s something all families should be talking about because more military leaders say if we go to war, it's highly likely we would have to reinstate the draft to respond.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>