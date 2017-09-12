Robbery suspect arrested after leaving bank in taxicab

A suspected bank robber is under arrest after a taxi driver told police where they dropped her off in St. Martin.

Detective Capt. William Jackson, with the Ocean Springs Police Department, said officers responded to a reported robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on Bienville Blvd. just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Jackson said responding officers took a description of the suspect and received information that she left the scene in a taxicab.

A traffic officer stopped the cab in the parking lot of the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Jackson said. The driver reportedly told police he dropped a client off at the Reserve Apartments in St. Martin, but was unaware she had just robbed a bank.

Jackson said police went to the apartments and found the suspect, identified as Dominique Spears, of Ocean Springs, and arrested her without incident. Spears, 35, is charged with robbery and is awaiting her initial court appearance.

