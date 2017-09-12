Attorney for SRHS retirees plans to take pension case to U.S. Supreme Court

Attorney Harvey Barton says he’s taking the case of Singing River Health System’s failed pension plan to the U.S. Supreme Court. Barton and attorney Earl Denham represent more than 200 health system retirees in the case.

Barton said he has 60 days to file with the court after expressing dissatisfaction with the ruling of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals to deny his petition for a rehearing. Barton said the appeals court denied that petition Sept. 7.

Barton also said he believes the way the law is being proposed by the Fifth Circuit is allowing Jackson County to escape liability. He says hundreds of millions of dollars are still owed to former employees of SRHS who contributed to a pension plan and says they aren't receiving their pension.

