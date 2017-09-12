Battle sounds coming from Gulfport Seabee base no cause for alarm

Base officials said the sounds are no cause for alarm. (Photo source: WLOX)

Simulated sounds of battle will be heard around The Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Base officials said the sounds are no cause for alarm.

The sounds of battle will be part of a reenactment to commemorate the death of Marvin Shields, a Seabee killed in 1965 during the battle of Don Xoai in Vietnam.

Shields was honored with the Seabee Medal of Honor for his bravery.

Base spokesman Brian Lamar said the reenactment will involve 5,000 blank rounds accompanied by simulated gun fire and the sound of troop movements and commands from speakers.

Lamar said the sounds should not be as loud as live rounds, but could be enough to alarm residents living nearby.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.