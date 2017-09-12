Police: Suspect carjacked seafood truck then elderly couple

This Desporte’s Seafood truck was stolen during a delivery at the IP Casino (Photo source: WLOX)

Police said the suspect ditched the stolen seafood delivery truck then carjacked another vehicle. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Biloxi police have a man custody who allegedly carjacked two different vehicles Tuesday morning then lead police on chase. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Biloxi police have a man custody who allegedly carjacked two different vehicles Tuesday morning then lead police on chase through the downtown area, onto the interstate and into D’Iberville.

The owner of Desporte’s Seafood said one of his delivery drivers was making a delivery at the IP Casino on Bayview Ave. around 11 a.m. when the suspect jumped in the cab of the truck.

"My guy was fighting the guy to get him out of the truck," said Sean Desporte. "He held on and fell off on Caillavet St."

Desporte said his employee was shaken up but not hurt. The delivery driver, Shannon Burton, said he only had one thing on his mind when the man climbed into his truck.

“I got to get the guy out the truck, because something major else could happen,” said Burton. “He could go run into somebody and steal somebody else’s car or hurt somebody. My mindset was to get him out the truck.”

Biloxi police report the suspect, 38-year-old Lowrey Roland Webster IV, of Slidell, LA, ditched the delivery truck on Kensington Dr. where he reportedly carjacked an elderly couple, threatening to kill them and took off again. That’s when the chase through Biloxi began.

The suspect took I-110 north and ended up in D'Iberville where police put out stop-sticks. The suspect ditched the couple’s car on Lawrence Ave. and ran off. Police captured him about two blocks away on Highland Ave.

While Webster is in custody, Burton is already loading his truck, preparing to continue making deliveries.

“Got to go back to work. Got to deliver my deliveries to all the seafood restaurants on the coast,” Burton said.

Biloxi police said Webster is charged with two counts of carjacking and felony eluding. His bond was set at $250,000.

