Police: Suspect carjacked seafood truck then elderly couple

Biloxi police have a man custody who allegedly carjacked two different vehicles Tuesday morning then lead police on chase through the downtown area, onto the interstate and into D'Iberville.More >>
Ocean Springs police officers are at the Wells Fargo bank on Highway 90 investigating reports of a bank robbery. A suspect reportedly handed a teller a note demanding money. She escaped in a newer model taxi, and reportedly headed west.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
A pedestrian walking on Highway 63 was killed early Tuesday morning.More >>
To celebrate the iPhone's 10th anniversary, the company will launch the iPhone 8 – but it comes with a hefty price tag.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Target says it is discounting thousands of products throughout its stores, sending its stock down and dragging most of the retail sector with it.More >>
Authorities have not revealed a cause of death or motive, but after two weeks of searching, the case has come to an end.More >>
