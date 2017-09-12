Bank robbery reported in Ocean Springs

This is the Wells Fargo branch on Highway 90 where a bank robbery was reported (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Ocean Springs police officers are at the Wells Fargo bank on Highway 90 investigating reports of a bank robbery. A suspect reportedly handed a teller a note demanding money. She escaped in a newer model taxi, and reportedly headed west.

WLOX News Now has a crew at the bank gathering more information about this incident.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.