Drowning victim's mother says he was murdered

A Facebook post is raising questions about the death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in George County. The boy's mother, Janet Fisher, is now claiming Jace was kidnapped and murdered.

"Our precious baby boy was abducted and murdered during the early morning hours of September 4th, 2017," wrote Fisher in a Facebook post. "This is such a unexplained horrific event and are lost for words or answers."

Investigators ruled Jase's cause of death as drowning last week. Initially, George County Sheriff Keith Havard said there was no reason to believe there was any foul play. But when we spoke with sheriff's deputies Monday, they told us they are conducting a death investigation.

In order for Jace to have wondered off to the cattle pound next to the Triple A Tire on Highway 26, Fisher said he would of had to first find a way out of his entirely fenced in home and gated driveway, then across the busy highway, down this embankment and into the pond.

She believes it would have been almost impossible for him to get there alone. Neighbors agree that something is not adding up.

"It's really scary and I'm really concerned," said Shelby Carter. "I think the whole community is concerned and living down the road we want some answers. We want to know what happened."

Investigators say they will continue to try and piece this puzzle together. Jase will be laid to rest Wednesday.

