LIVE FROM MIAMI ON GMM: Damage assessment and cleanup begin after Hurricane Irma

Today utility crews are spread out across the entire state of Florida working to restore electricity to customers impacted by Hurricane Irma. More than 7 million homes and businesses in three states are without power today. We're live from Miami on Good Morning Mississippi with the latest on the cleanup efforts beginning now.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.