LIVE FROM MIAMI ON GMM: Damage assessment and cleanup begin after Hurricane Irma

A Facebook post is raising questions about the death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in George County. The boy's mother, Janet Fisher, is now claiming he was kidnapped and murdered.More >>
A Facebook post is raising questions about the death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in George County. The boy's mother, Janet Fisher, is now claiming he was kidnapped and murdered.More >>
The Bay St. Louis City Council meets Tuesday. The newest item on the council's agenda is a search for a new police chief. Darren Freeman submitted his resignation Monday, Freeman tells WLOX News Now his resignation has been accepted, but there is no timetable for his last day on the job.More >>
The Bay St. Louis City Council meets Tuesday. The newest item on the council's agenda is a search for a new police chief. Darren Freeman submitted his resignation Monday, Freeman tells WLOX News Now his resignation has been accepted, but there is no timetable for his last day on the job.More >>
When the Mississippi Gulf Coast was devastated by Hurricane Katrina, communities in Florida stepped up to help Long Beach's rebuilding effort. Now Mayor George Bass thinks it's time to return the favor.More >>
When the Mississippi Gulf Coast was devastated by Hurricane Katrina, communities in Florida stepped up to help Long Beach's rebuilding effort. Now Mayor George Bass thinks it's time to return the favor.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
Officials says federal agencies have inadvertently issued interim security passes to criminals while dealing with a backlog of 700,000 security clearance reviews.More >>
Officials says federal agencies have inadvertently issued interim security passes to criminals while dealing with a backlog of 700,000 security clearance reviews.More >>
As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.More >>
As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>