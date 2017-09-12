Pedestrian killed on HWY 63 overnight - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pedestrian killed on HWY 63 overnight

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning on Highway 63 South.

Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jason Moody told WLOX News it happened just after midnight. The man's identity has not been released yet pending notification of his family.

We're working to find out what exactly happened in this death. We'll update this story when more details are released.

