Undefeated East Central Hornets are legitimate contenders in the Region 8-4A ranks

East Central High School has become a contender in the tough Region 8-4A ranks. After three games, three impressive wins. The Hornets are taking it one game at a time, getting ready for their next challenge.

Seth Smith is a motivator, a head coach who prepares his team in practice and when the Hornets converge on the football field...look out!

Previously undefeated Jeff Davis County can attest to the East Central knockout blow. The Hornets delivered a 31-7 victory on Friday in Hurley.

Defense has played a major role in East Central taking out Jeff Davis County, George County and Biloxi.

Coach Smith said, "Coach David Hudson, coach Fant and coach Garrard have done an amazing job motivating those kids on a weekly basis. The old cliche defense wins championships. For us to make a deep run in to the playoffs we got to continue to get batter on both sides of the ball. But ultimately we feel like our defense can carry us this year."

Linebackers Avery White and Cade Miller and free safety Andrew Seward have combined for 105 tackles through three games this season.

"We just work hard everyday to get better and better., "said Miller. "We're fast, we lock on our keys and go as hard as we can."

Offensively, running back Tony Brown has ripped off 651 yards and five touchdowns. The 5-9, 187 pound senior leads the Hornets ground game that has averaged 294 yards per game.

Fullback Louis Morgan, a 6-foot, 210 pound senior has played a key role in opening the running lanes for Brown.

Morgan said, " I just open holes up for him and he's very talented and he just does his job. He gets through there and makes big plays. It just happens, he works hard, we all work hard. We just get better everyday."

6-foot-6, 240 pound senior tight end Brad Cumbest, who committed to Mississippi State, takes advantage of his height. Quarterback Rylee Brown has hooked up with Cumbest 13 times for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The 4A Hornets entertain Hazlehurst 7 p.m. Friday, a team that's ranked No. 1 in the State Class 3A ranks.

