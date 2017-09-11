Paying it back: Long Beach helping areas impacted by Hurricane Irma

The City of Long Beach is leading the way to take up donations to help out victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida.More >>
The City of Long Beach is leading the way to take up donations to help out victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida.More >>
When the Mississippi Gulf Coast was devastated by Hurricane Katrina, communities in Florida stepped up to help Long Beach's rebuilding effort. Now Mayor George Bass thinks it's time to return the favor.More >>
When the Mississippi Gulf Coast was devastated by Hurricane Katrina, communities in Florida stepped up to help Long Beach's rebuilding effort. Now Mayor George Bass thinks it's time to return the favor.More >>
Three coast therapists, who all specialize in working with children, helped launch Gulf Coast Play Therapy. It's a way for children who have gone through trauma, abuse, bullying, and more to communicate and process their emotions.More >>
Three coast therapists, who all specialize in working with children, helped launch Gulf Coast Play Therapy. It's a way for children who have gone through trauma, abuse, bullying, and more to communicate and process their emotions.More >>
The New Orleans Saints couldn't generate touchdowns, except for a late TD and the Saints defense couldn't contain Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford. It added up to a 29-19 Minnesota win.More >>
The New Orleans Saints couldn't generate touchdowns, except for a late TD and the Saints defense couldn't contain Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford. It added up to a 29-19 Minnesota win.More >>
The 2-3 day hearing will take place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati.More >>
The 2-3 day hearing will take place in Covington, Kentucky, a suburb of Cincinnati.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
A group of eight southwest Ohio residents remain trapped on St. Thomas after Hurricane Irma ripped through the area earlier this week.More >>
A group of eight southwest Ohio residents remain trapped on St. Thomas after Hurricane Irma ripped through the area earlier this week.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a downtown Charleston restaurant on Monday.More >>