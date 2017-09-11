Stun gun used on suspect during Pass Christian traffic stop

A traffic stop in Pass Christian turned tense Monday morning when the driver and passenger refused to follow commands, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.

The officer on the scene was assaulted and eventually had to use their Taser to subdue one suspect, according to Hendricks.

Hendricks said the officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding near North St. and Clark Ave. around 9 a.m. The driver, Hendricks said, could not produce a drivers license, and the officer tried to release the vehicle to the female passenger.

According to the chief, the woman became irate and refused to identify herself. Hendricks said the driver and passenger both exited the vehicle and ignored orders from the officer to return to their seats.

That’s when the driver was arrested for disorderly conduct/failure to comply. Hendricks said the female passenger, identified as Aviana White, 27, tried to walk away from the scene but was stopped by the officer.

Hendricks said White and the officer got into a scuffle, and that’s when the officer used their Taser to get White under control. Other officers made it to the scene and assisted with the arrest.

According to Hendricks, drug paraphernalia and a gun were found in the vehicle. It was also discovered White was wanted on a warrant through the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

White contacted WLOX News Now after her arrest and said she was pregnant. Hendricks did confirm White was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for “medical conditions.”

Hendricks said the incident is still under investigation, which is standard procedure when an officer is assaulted or forced is used in an arrest.

It is unclear at this time what charges the suspects will face

