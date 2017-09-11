UPDATE: BSL mayor admits arrest video led to chief's resignation

Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre admits a video that reportedly shows Bay St. Louis Police Chief Darren Freeman restraining a handcuffed suspect led to the chief’s sudden resignation. “It has played into that fact, yes,” Mayor Favre told WLOX News Now Tuesday morning.More >>
A Facebook post is raising questions about the death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in George County. The boy's mother, Janet Fisher, is now claiming he was kidnapped and murdered.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
When the Mississippi Gulf Coast was devastated by Hurricane Katrina, communities in Florida stepped up to help Long Beach's rebuilding effort. Now Mayor George Bass thinks it's time to return the favor.More >>
Police say it all started with a fight over money. Now a family friend of the mother and child is charged with kidnapping and murder.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsula.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
As the remnants of Hurricane Irma move inland, the mass exodus of Floridians contemplates its uncertain return.More >>
The father was shot during an attempted carjacking after refusing to give the suspects his wallet and car keys, police say.More >>
Video shot by a Georgia man has gone viral after his dash camera captured video of a driver crashing into a tree that fell directly in front of her.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
When the thieves saw what was inside the trailer they stole Monday morning, they quickly ditched it.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
