Darren Freeman resigning as BSL police chief

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Darren Freeman is resigning, WLOX New Now has confirmed. Freeman tells us his resignation has been accepted, but there is no timetable for his last day on the job.

Freeman said he met with Mayor Mike Favre on Monday, and the two came to a mutual agreement it was time for a change in department leadership. According to Freeman, he's already looking at "other opportunities."

Freeman said he plans to remain on the job and available to help whomever the mayor and city council tap to lead the police department.

Freeman took over at a time when the Bay St Louis Police Department was in crisis after the suicide of chief Mike DeNardo.

DeNardo, who shot himself outside the Bay St. Louis Police Department on Sept. 8, 2016, was under investigation for alleged payroll fraud. The Hancock County Sheriff's Department turned over that portion of a multi-faceted investigation to the FBI.

Neither federal authorities nor the sheriff's department have discussed the status of the DeNardo probe, but Freeman said he expects the details from the investigation to come out within the next six months.

Freeman also said he's proud of the work he has done by moving the department forward since DeNardo's death. He said he's most proud of the men and women of the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

"I think the department has made a remarkable turnaround. The guys and ladies who work there have done a great job. The morale is up 100 percent," Freeman said

Freeman was previously the director of internal affairs for Mississippi Highway Patrol and brought 23 years of law enforcement experience to the Bay.

