Darren Freeman resigning as BSL police chief

Evacuees at Martin Lake Resort in Latimer say the community has welcomed them with open arms, as they watch and wait for the best time to return home.More >>
Evacuees at Martin Lake Resort in Latimer say the community has welcomed them with open arms, as they watch and wait for the best time to return home.More >>
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Darren Freeman is resigning, WLOX New Now has confirmed. Freeman tells us his resignation has been accepted, but there is no timetable for when his last day will be.More >>
Bay St. Louis Police Chief Darren Freeman is resigning, WLOX New Now has confirmed. Freeman tells us his resignation has been accepted, but there is no timetable for when his last day will be.More >>
A traffic stop in Pass Christian turned tense Monday morning when the driver and passenger refused to follow commands, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.More >>
A traffic stop in Pass Christian turned tense Monday morning when the driver and passenger refused to follow commands, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.More >>
Authorities in Oxford have found a missing Ole Miss student.More >>
Authorities in Oxford have found a missing Ole Miss student.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
The trial of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a young nursing student six years ago got off to a shocking start when prosecutors said Holly Bobo was still alive when Zach Adams prepared to dump her body.More >>
A criminal complaint said the baby sustained knife wounds near the right eye.More >>
A criminal complaint said the baby sustained knife wounds near the right eye.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
Category Four Major Hurricane Irma is nearing the Florida coast early Sunday morning, northwest at 8 MPH.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
After searching for a short time, hotel employees discovered the body of a young woman in the freezer in the kitchen.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>