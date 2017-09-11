Crime Stoppers tip leads to meth, drug arrest - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Crime Stoppers tip leads to meth, drug arrest

Roy Otis Griffin Jr. (Photo source: George County Sheriff's Office) Roy Otis Griffin Jr. (Photo source: George County Sheriff's Office)
LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) -

A tip about suspected drug activity at a home in Lucedale led to a felony drug arrest and the discovery of methamphetamine Tuesday.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Taskforce responded to the Crime Stoppers tip by raiding the home on Cristwell St. Inside, agents found 18 grams of meth worth about $1,500 on the street, Havard said.

Agents also arrested Roy Otis Griffin Jr., 40, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Griffin was booked into the George County Regional Correctional Facility on a $15,000 bond.

Havard said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

