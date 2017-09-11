9/11 memorialized at Keesler Air Force Base

The victims of 9/11 and the war on terror were remembered Monday morning at Keesler Air Force Base, 16 years after the towers fell. (Photo source: WLOX)

The victims of 9/11 and the war on terror were remembered Monday morning at Keesler Air Force Base, 16 years after the towers fell. In particular, there were seven lives remembered with a connection to the base.

Roxanne Cuttill said losing two people out of her field of aerography is always a sobering thought.

"It was kind of a reality check that you're not safe just because you're over in the office taking care of weather," Cuttill said.

Others at the ceremony had personal connections with those being remembered. Chief Petty Officer Michael Giardini placed Capt. Jennifer Marino's name on the wreath. She was killed in 2013 in the fight against terror.

"She was a friend, and she basically exemplified everything we stand for," said Giardini.

According to Giardini, Marino volunteered to be in the position that ultimately cost her her life. It's a day like today Giardini says puts the reality of war into perspective.

"It's also a reminder to the younger generations coming up that these ideals are real, and that these people exemplify them. This is not something you just read in a book," said Giardini.

Another serviceman personally connected to a name being memorialized was Master Sgt. Joshua Anderson. He placed a nametag for his friend and fellow airman Eric M. Barnes on the wreath. Barnes died in 2007.

While the ceremony has a deeper meaning for Anderson, he believes it will be forever important to continue remembering the day.

"It might seem like a long time, and there's people who are getting ready to join the service who don't even remember because they were too young. But, to those of us who saw it happen, it's still near and dear to hearts and minds," said Anderson.

