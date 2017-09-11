9/11 memorialized at Keesler Air Force Base

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Darren Freeman is resigning, WLOX New Now has confirmed. Freeman tells us his resignation has been accepted, but there is no timetable for when his last day will be.More >>
Authorities in Oxford have found a missing Ole Miss student.More >>
The victims of 9/11 and the war on terror were remembered Monday morning at Keesler Air Force Base, 16 years after the towers fell.More >>
What started as a test drive ended in a crash and with a man under arrest. Gulfport police said an agent from Kirk’s Auto Sales on Pass Rd. took a prospective buyer on a test drive Monday morning.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Waco Police arrested 17 people after a three-day prostitution sting, one on his 32nd birthday.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
After several delays, Zachary Adams will be the first to stand trial for the kidnapping and killing of Holly Bobo, nearly six years after her disappearance.More >>
A tornado warning has expired for the Tri-County.More >>
Panola County Sheriff's Department arrested two men accused of taking an Ole Miss student.More >>
The 23-year-old Miss North Dakota topped a field of 51 contestants to win Miss America.More >>
