LIST: Donation sites open up to help Irma victims

The City of Long Beach is leading the way to take up donations to help out victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida.

The city said it’s rallying its citizens to pay back for the help the State of Florida sent to the Mississippi Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina. Along with donations, the city will be sending a group of “Team Relief” to help those in need in Florida.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Gulfport

The Vape Spot, 1988 Pass Rd.

Jackson County

The Vape Spot, 15214 Lemoyne Blvd.

Long Beach

Long Beach Police Department, 201 Alexander Rd.

Long Beach Fire Departments, 645 Klondyke Rd., 120 East 2nd St., or 21066 Johnson Rd.

USM Gulf Park Campus (Hardy Hall)

Long Beach School District Central Office, 19148 Commission Rd.

We will add to this list of donations sites as we become aware of them.

Items being requested at this time include baby items and formula, gift cards, cleaning supplies, water, Gatorade, toilet paper and paper towels, bug spray, hand sanitizer, first aid supplies, five-gallon buckets, and toiletries.

No clothing donations are being accepted.

