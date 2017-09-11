Police: Test drive turns into chase, ends in crash

What started as a test drive ended in a crash and with a man under arrest. Gulfport police said an agent from Kirk’s Auto Sales on Pass Rd. took a prospective buyer on a test drive Monday morning.

When the agent pulled into a restaurant parking lot to let the man drive, the suspect took off with the vehicle.

Police say the driver made it to I-10, where a Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle. The driver got off the interstate at Firetower Rd. and crashed a short time later.

We will update this story when more details become available.

