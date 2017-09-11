Community honors first responders on 9/11 anniversary - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Community honors first responders on 9/11 anniversary

Dozens of police, firefighters, deputies, and men and women of the armed forces gathered together for the event. (Photo source: WLOX) Dozens of police, firefighters, deputies, and men and women of the armed forces gathered together for the event. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The community reached out to first responders this morning in Gulfport for an annual 9/11 memorial appreciation breakfast.

First responders and members of the military left with a sense of pride in what they do. That's because members of the Harrison County Senior Corps honored them with a free appreciation breakfast.

Dozens of police, firefighters, deputies, and men and women of the armed forces gathered together for the event. Organizer Julie Massengill said what these men and women do every day is something worth celebrating.

“Anytime we are in need in this country, we have the luxury of just dialing a number, and we know someone will come. We want them to know how much we appreciate that,” said Massengill.

The breakfast was made possible through donations from throughout the community, including the Sam’s Club that also sent volunteers.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

