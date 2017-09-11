Gulfport 4-year-old killed in Alabama accident

A 4-year-old girl from Gulfport was killed Sunday night in an accident in Mobile County, Alabama.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Kevin Cook reports the child was killed when the SUV she was riding in somehow ran off the road, hit a tree then caught on fire. The accident happened at 11:35 p.m. on I-10 seven miles west of Mobile.

Cook said the driver, Akiera Shantel Coleman, 25, of Gulfport, and two other passengers were injured and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation at this time.

