NOW ON GMM: Hurricane Irma barreling up Florida's west coast

One of the most powerful hurricanes to cross the Atlantic is now a category 1 storm. Hurricane Irma is getting weaker as it moves over the western Florida peninsula this morning. Irma hit Florida on Sunday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, hammering much of the state with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages. We have new video of the storm's damage and the latest on Irma's path right now on Good Morning Mississippi.

