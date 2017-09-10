UPDATE: Wiggins church opens doors to Irma evacuees

A tip about suspected drug activity at a home in Lucedale led to a felony drug arrest and the discovery of methamphetamine Tuesday.More >>
The City of Long Beach is leading the way to take up donations to help out victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida.More >>
What started as a test drive ended in a crash and with a man under arrest. Gulfport police said an agent from Kirk’s Auto Sales on Pass Rd. took a prospective buyer on a test drive Monday morning.More >>
When Mandy Reeves spent much of her weekend spreading the word that First Baptist Church of Wiggins was opening its doors to stranded evacuees, she thought for sure people from Florida would make their way to the church.More >>
A 4-year-old girl from Gulfport was killed Sunday night in an accident in Mobile County, Alabama.More >>
Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
The dealership is getting lambasted on social media.More >>
Looters were caught on camera in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The video was posted on social media, where viewers expressed outrage. In Orlando, the facts behind another publicized looting were overblown on Twitter, police said.More >>
As the Midlands deals with whatever severe weather Tropical Storm Irma delivers to South Carolina, Hurricane Jose, it now appears may take a track right toward the southeastern U.S. coast over the weekend.More >>
Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is stressing to state residents that while the brunt of Tropical Storm Irma was not as bad as initially believed, the storm remains a threat to the state into Tuesday morning.More >>
No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.More >>
East Bay Street is flooding as water from a storm surge is inundating Charleston's Battery.More >>
The cats and staff of the Hemingway House sheltered inside the historic home on Key West, which was expected to get the maximum brunt of Irma's wind.More >>
