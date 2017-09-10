UPDATE: Wiggins church opens doors to Irma evacuees - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

UPDATE: Wiggins church opens doors to Irma evacuees

By Ray Price, Reporter
Connect
A sign in the window lets evacuees know the church is offering them shelter (Photo source: WLOX News) A sign in the window lets evacuees know the church is offering them shelter (Photo source: WLOX News)
WIGGINS, MS (WLOX) -

When Mandy Reeves spent much of her weekend spreading the word that First Baptist Church of Wiggins was opening its doors to stranded evacuees, she thought for sure people from Florida would make their way to the church. That hasn't been the case.

"So far, we haven't had anybody, but we know Jesus has plans," said Reeves.  

Reeves called nearly every hotel in the county and shared the message on Facebook. Getting the word out wasn't an issue. 

"The response was great. The hotels did have some waiting lists. They did give some people some information."

After church service ended Sunday, Reeves and other volunteers were back in the church's life center waiting for evacuees to arrive. She said her arms, like the church doors, will be open and ready to receive whoever comes through the door. 

"If we don't have anybody, that's OK, but we're here, and we just want them to know we're here. We're open, and we will take care of you," said Reeves.

The volunteers waited into the evening for evacuees to arrive, but none came. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

