Driver cited after crash that critically injured woman in Jackson Co.

A woman was air lifted to a hospital in Mobile, AL after being thrown from a truck during a crash in Jackson County. A driver involved in the crash was cited for reckless driving and passing in a no passing zone.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the crash happened on Hwy. 614 just east of Frank Snell Rd. around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Elkins said a Ford truck pulling a utility trailer was heading west on the highway, and the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision with a BMW that tried to pass an eastbound vehicle in a no passing zone.

Elkins said the sudden stop caused the utility trailer to jackknife and detach into the eastbound lanes. That’s when the car the BMW was trying to pass slammed into the trailer.

According to Elkins, the truck left the roadway and overturned, ejecting two passengers. Elkins said the truck landed on the front seat passenger. That’s the woman that was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

The other passenger and the truck driver were taken to Singing River Hospital with minor injuries. The two people in the car that slammed into the trailer were not injured.

The driver of the BMW was not injured but was cited for reckless driving and passing in a no passing zone.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.