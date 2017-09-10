As Irma tracks north through Florida, what can South Mississippi Expect?

Hurricane Irma made the much-anticipated turn to the north late Saturday night and made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday morning as a category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph.



Irma will continue tracking north across Florida and gradually turn north/northwest into southern Georgia into southeastern Alabama by Monday and Tuesday.



#Irma expected to track north into GA/FL state line by Mon afternoon. No direct impacts for south MS. #mswx @WLOX pic.twitter.com/HKMcqxtp2K — Eric Jeansonne WLOX (@Weatheric) September 10, 2017

So, how will this impact South Mississippi?

First let’s start with what is not in the forecast: storm surge, hurricane force winds and flooding. None of that is expected.

What we can expect are breezy north winds to develop and stick around through Wednesday. Generally, 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Because south Mississippi will be on the left side of the center of circulation, the winds will come from over land. That means we will not see an endless fetch of moisture from over the ocean like on the right side, limiting our chance for heavy rain and storms.



Could a rain band pass through? Sure. Will it be anything severe? Not likely.

Seas will be rough to choppy for the next few days and those shorelines that face north and east could see tides 1-2 feet higher than normal.

